‘Mr Celebrity’ unveils Ganesh Chaturthi song ‘Gajaanana’ featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

Sudarshan Paruchuri's debut film Mr Celebrity is already creating buzz, with notable stars like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sri Deeksha, Nassar, and Raghu Babu playing key roles. To celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the filmmakers released a vibrant devotional track titled "Gajaanana," which has already captured the attention of audiences.

Composed by Vinod with lyrics by Ganesh, the song radiates an energetic and festive vibe. Mangli's powerful high-pitched vocals elevate the devotional mood, making it a perfect addition to Navaratri celebrations. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s dynamic performance in the song is a highlight, as she sets the stage ablaze with her graceful and energetic dance moves. It marks a refreshing return for the actress, showcasing her in a spirited avatar.

Produced by N. Panduranga Rao and Chinna Reddaiah under the RP Cinemas banner, Mr Celebrity is directed by Chandina Ravi Kishore. The recently released teaser has generated a lot of interest among fans, and the release date of the film is expected to be announced soon.