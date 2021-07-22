MS Raju's 7 Days 6 Nights to be a Trendy Entertainer!

Popular Producer M.S.Raju known for his phenomenal Industry hits has garnered a Superhit success with Dirty Hari as a director, last year.



As of now, he's coming up with a breezy entertainer titled '7 Days 6 Nights' presented by Sumanth Art Productions under Wild Honey Productions banner. M. Sumanth Ashwin and S. Rajinikanth are producing it with in association of Vintage Pictures & ABG Creations.



A classy poster revealing the leads Sumanth Ashwin & Mehar Chawal (debutant) with Title out today.



Speaking on the occasion, Hero/Producer Sumanth Ashwin says "We began our shoot on June 21st in Hyderabad & had a non-stop schedule of 22 days. Leaving for an outdoor schedule by the end of the month, we'll shoot in Bangalore, Udipi, Gokarna & Goa continuously for 20 days from July 28th. As the content is very much youthful, there's a great scope for many engaging elements. Following the success of Dirty Hari, my father M.S. Raju garu is filming it very confidently."



Co-Producer J. Srinivasa raju says, "I'm extremely happy to see prestigious banner Sumanth Arts Productions bouncing back in form after taking a break in production. Our movie is going to match the freshness & entertainment audience experienced from this banner earlier with Super Hits like Shatruvu, Devi, Manasantha Nuvve, Okkadu, Varsham, Nuvvosthanante Nenoddantana, Aata & Maska"



Director M.S. Raju says, "People expect me to do another flick in the same genre after the success of Dirty Hari, but our '7 Days 6 Nights' has a completely new treatment. Its pleasant visuals will take you on a joyful trip with your entire family. Story, screenplay, dialogues, visuals & music are core strengths for this movie. Every role & character is too relatable in real life & everyone's giving their best. Our banner gave a break to many budding fine artists and this film will definitely introduce new stars to the industry. We've wrapped up 60% of our work & pacing up for the next schedules soon"



Along with Sumanth Ashwin & Mehar Chawal, Rohan & Kritika Shetty are also playing the leads in this movie while Sushma, Rishika Baali are playing crucial roles. 'Middle Class Melodies' fame Goparaju Ramana is playing the guest role.