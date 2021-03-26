Ms Shetty joins Mr Polishetty for a film?

With "Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya" stand-up comedian turned actor Naveen Polishetty became an overnight star. Now many directors and producers are approaching him to cast in their films. But this "Jathi Ratnalu" actor is in no rush and said to be in talks with a director with whom he already committed. Mahesh who directed 'Ra Ra Krishnayya' with Sandeep Kishan is the director with whom Naveen committed to.



Now, interesting news about this project is making rounds in the Tollywood that the film is titled as "Ms. Shetty.. Mr. Polishetty" and going by the title, we hear that Tollywood star heroine Anushka Shetty is expected to play the female lead. This is a love story between a 40 year old woman and a young boy who is in his 20s.

After 'Nishabdam' Anushka did not sign any film and she might sign the film with Naveen. UV Creations banner is expected to bankroll the project.