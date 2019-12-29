Musical concert on Jan 6

The audio album of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is a smashing success and the makers of the film are organising a musical night on January 6 to enthrall music lovers.

The producers of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' have confirmed that they will be holding a musical concert, in which Thaman will be playing music 'live.'

The makers added, "The audio album of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which was scored by Thaman is a huge hit.

We are entering 2020 with a blockbuster album and we would like to enthrall the audience by holding a musical concert on January 6 at Yousufguda police grounds.

The event will kick-off at 6 pm." 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is gearing up for its release on January 12 and promotions are in full swing for the family entertainer, which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas.