Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Musical concert on Jan 6

Musical concert on Jan 6
Highlights

The audio album of Allu Arjun's ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ is a smashing success and the makers of the film are organising a musical night on January 6...

The audio album of Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is a smashing success and the makers of the film are organising a musical night on January 6 to enthrall music lovers.

The producers of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' have confirmed that they will be holding a musical concert, in which Thaman will be playing music 'live.'

The makers added, "The audio album of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which was scored by Thaman is a huge hit.

We are entering 2020 with a blockbuster album and we would like to enthrall the audience by holding a musical concert on January 6 at Yousufguda police grounds.

The event will kick-off at 6 pm." 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is gearing up for its release on January 12 and promotions are in full swing for the family entertainer, which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Government determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Amit Shah29 Dec 2019 10:00 AM GMT

Government determined to take care of families of central security forces personnel: Amit Shah

Hemant Soren Sworn In As Jharkhand CM
Hemant Soren Sworn In As Jharkhand CM
Mann Ki Baat: PM says take inspiration from Vivekananda
Mann Ki Baat: PM says take inspiration from Vivekananda
Priyanka Vadra Claim: UP Police Deny Allegations
Priyanka Vadra Claim: UP Police Deny Allegations
Hemant Soren To Be Sworn In As Jharkhand CM In Opposition Show Of Strength
Hemant Soren To Be Sworn In As Jharkhand CM In Opposition Show Of...


Top