My focus is on quality over quantity: Aayushi Patell

As the much-anticipated release of 'Kaliyugam Pattanamlo' draws near, actress Aayushi Patell shared insights about her role and journey in the film during an interaction with the media. Starring alongside Vishva Karthikeya in this upcoming project produced by Nani Movie Works and Raamaa Creations, Aayushi expressed enthusiasm about her character's depth and uniqueness.

Describing her role, Aayushi highlighted its multifaceted nature, emphasizing that it transcends the conventional heroine archetype. She revealed that her character undergoes significant development throughout the narrative, offering audiences a fresh and engaging experience with every scene. Particularly intriguing is the revelation that her character's perspective evolves dramatically between the interval and climax, adding layers to the storytelling.

When asked about her entry into the film industry, Aayushi expressed her lifelong passion for cinema, inspired by legendary actor Pawan Kalyan. She credited her interest in movies for her involvement in 'Kaliyugam Pattanamlo' and recounted her journey from receiving the opportunity through her manager to participating in extensive workshops with co-star Vishva Karthikeya.

Reflecting on the shooting experience in Kadapa, Aayushi praised the picturesque locations and the supportive environment provided by the locals. She recalled fond memories of the filming process, noting the significant portion of the movie shot in Kadapa, alongside some scenes captured in Hyderabad.

Regarding the promotional content's reception, Aayushi expressed gratitude for the positive feedback received during promotional tours. She noted the audience's recognition and appreciation for the teaser and trailer, highlighting the excitement among her friends and family for her debut film.

Aayushi also commended director Ramakhanth Reddy for his clarity and jovial demeanor on set, crediting him for elevating the project to new heights. She lauded the producers for their impeccable hospitality and commitment to ensuring a seamless filming experience.

In conclusion, Aayushi shared her admiration for co-star Vishva Karthikeya's supportive nature and discussed her future projects, emphasizing her preference for roles that prioritize acting over commercial appeal. With a focus on quality over quantity, Aayushi expressed her dedication to delivering memorable performances in meaningful cinematic endeavors.