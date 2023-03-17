Mythri Movies has acquired the full theatrical rights for Rangamarthanda at a good price.

Krishna Vamsi's much-awaited film, Rangamarthanda, is all set to hit the screens on Ugadi. The director is banking on this project as his recent films failed to create a buzz at the box office.

Mythri Movie Makers has acquired the entire theatrical rights of the film for a whopping Rs 4 crores. The movie is an official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Natasamrat, which received rave reviews and was one of the highest-grossing Marathi films in 2016.

Rangamarthanda portrays the tragic family life of a retired stage actor who is unable to let go of his love for theatre and the stage. Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam play the lead roles in the film, which is produced by Raja Shyamala Entertainments and Housefull Movies.

The film's music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja, and the industry's special premieres have received great reactions. All eyes are now on the film's release on March 22nd.