‘#MythriTamil03’ announced, Soori leads thriller

Mythri Movie Makers, one of India’s most dynamic production houses known for crafting intriguing, larger-than-life entertainers across multiple languages, has unveiled its third Tamil venture, ‘#MythriTamil03’. The film features the talented Kollywood actor Soori in the lead, is directed by R. Ravikumar, and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

The announcement arrived with an intense, visually arresting poster. The protagonist is shown from behind, waist-deep in murky floodwater. His reflection ripples in distorted shapes, adding a surreal edge. A weapon clenched in his right hand hints at danger and survival. Around him lies a trail of wreckage—shattered utensils, scattered debris, and an overturned gas cylinder—capturing the raw aftermath of destruction. A dim red glow pouring through a doorway ahead casts an ominous silhouette, heightening the mood of dread.

Hovering above the submerged reflection, the words “BLOOD FOLLOWED THE FLOOD” amplify the sense of devastation and imminent violence. The tone is gritty, mysterious, and loaded with foreboding, suggesting a narrative deeply rooted in emotional intensity and chaos.

Soori is currently in top form after the success of ‘Kottukkaali’, ‘Viduthalai Part 1’, ‘Maamannan’, and more. Director R. Ravikumar has carved a niche in science fiction with acclaimed films like ‘Indru Netru Naalai’ and ‘Ayalaan’. Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers previously ventured into Tamil with ‘Good Bad Ugly’ starring Ajith Kumar and ‘Dude’ starring Pradeep Ranganathan.

With this successful trio joining hands and the announcement poster sparking instant curiosity, ‘#Soori07’/‘#MythriTamil03’ has already begun building anticipation. More details are awaited.