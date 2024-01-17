Live
‘Naa Saami Ranga’ collects impressive numbers worldwide
Nagarjuna's latest film, "Naa Saami Ranga," directed by the debutant Vijay Binni and featuring the captivating Ashika Ranganath in the lead, has created a buzz in the cinematic landscape. The film, showcasing robust performances, has garnered attention for its impressive box office performance.
Within just 3 days of its release, "Naa Saami Ranga" has achieved an impressive global gross of Rs. 24.8 crores. The movie's potential to break even in different regions has heightened the excitement, making this weekend's collections crucial for its sustained success.
Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Mirnaa Menon, and others. The musical touch provided by MM Keeravaani adds charm to this rural mass entertainer, contributing to its overall appeal at the box office. The film's positive reception and strong performance at the box office indicate its potential for long-term success.