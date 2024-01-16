‘Naa Saami Ranga’ continues rampage on Day 2 in Telugu states

“Naa Saami Ranga,” a Sankranthi extravaganza headlined by the esteemed actor Nagarjuna and helmed by debut director Vijay Binni, has been captivating audiences since its grand theatrical premiere.

The movie's influence has extended into its second day, surpassing the remarkable collections of its opening day. Here is the detailed breakdown of the film's earnings across various regions in the Telugu states on Monday:

Nizam: Rs 147 Crores

Ceded: Rs 76 Lakhs

Vizag: Rs 57 Lakhs

East: Rs 54 Lakhs

West: Rs 34 Lakhs

Krishna: Rs 26 Lakhs

Guntur: Rs 41 Lakhs

Nellore: Rs 20 Lakhs

The film's second-day earnings amounted to a substantial Rs. 4.55 Crores, culminating in an impressive two-day total of Rs. 8.88 Crores in the Telugu states. Expectations are soaring for the movie's performance over the weekend, with anticipation for achieving even greater success.

The ensemble cast includes Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Nasser, Rao Ramesh, Mirnaa Menon, Rukshar Dhillon, and Mahesh Achanta. Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, the film is underscored by the musical brilliance of the Oscar-winning MM Keeravaani. The anticipation for the weekend box office results is high, as the film continues to garner attention for its star-studded lineup and enthralling storyline.