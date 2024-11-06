Live
Nabha mesmerises with bold look
Tollywood’s fashion sensation Nabha Natesh has left fans mesmerized with her recent bold look, flaunting a stylish black sleeveless dress adorned with frills and golden stars. The actress shared her chic ensemble on social media, and her stunning poses quickly went viral, drawing widespread admiration.
Opting for edgy black boots to complete the look, Nabha struck a confident pose, highlighting her toned physique and elegant legs. Her choice of a sleek wet-look hairstyle added a touch of drama, further elevating the allure of her overall style.
For makeup, the actress kept it glossy yet striking, skipping jewelry in favor of glamorous details. Golden eyeliner and black mascara gave her eyes a captivating edge, while a dazzling lipstick completed her look, lending her a luminous finish. Her bold style choices have garnered praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, who have dubbed her the “shining star” of Tollywood for her recent looks.