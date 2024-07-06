Nag Ashwin shares his happiness on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ success

'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by visionary filmmaker Nag Ashwin, has taken the box office by storm. Starring India's biggest superstars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, the film is produced by Ashwini Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Released on June 27, the sci-fi epic has garnered epic blockbuster success, with theaters running house full.

In a recent media interaction, Ashwin shared insights about the making of 'Kalki 2898 AD' and its journey. He expressed gratitude for the audience's overwhelming support and described the film's success as a significant achievement for the entire industry. Ashwin emphasized that 'Kalki 2898 AD' serves as a reference point for future sci-fi stories in Indian cinema.

The film, inspired by incidents from the Mahabharata, introduces a complex narrative involving the Shambhala people and their quest to restore balance in the world. Initially planned as a single film, the story's depth and scope led Ashwin to split it into two parts. The director revealed that while part one sets the stage with extensive world-building, part two will delve deeper into character development and action, with Prabhas's character receiving more screen time.

Ashwin acknowledged the challenges of directing a film of such magnitude, especially with a cast of legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. He also hinted at more screen presence for Prabhas in the sequel, portraying the character of Karna in a positive light, resonating with audiences across India.

Discussing the film's lighter tone, Ashwin explained that it was designed to make Mahabharata and its heroes accessible to younger audiences. Despite the extensive four-and-a-half-year production, the dedication to maintaining creative judgment was a critical challenge for the team.

Looking ahead, Ashwin expressed no immediate plans to adapt the entire Mahabharata into a film series. However, he remains open to new projects and collaborations, with the success of 'Kalki 2898 AD' reaffirming his commitment to innovative storytelling in Indian cinema.