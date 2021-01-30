Naga Babu Shares A Beautiful Family Pic On The Occasion Of His Mother Anjana Devi Birthday

It is all known that Mega family always shower love on each other and celebrate every small occasion with a joyous aura… Recently all of them had a great time at Niharika and Chaitanya's wedding which took place at Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur. Off late, once again Mega brothers Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu came together on the occasion of their lovely mother Anjana Devi's birthday… Naga Babu shared the beautiful group clicks on his Instagram and wished his mother with all his love!!!



Naga Babu





In this pic, we can witness Mega Brothers along with their sisters and mother posing to the cams. Even Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha and Naga Babu's wife Padma are also present in this family pic. Naga Babu also wrote, "Some People gives us infinite happiness

Some Moments are A Joy to Celebrate. . .

You are the Very Reason we have these Moments of happiness & and its a never ending Joy to Celebrate your Birthday అమ్మ!

Feeling (Happy)∞ with @chiranjeevikonidela

& @pawankalyan.k".

Even with this post, Naga Babu left a long note and jotted down a heartfelt note on his mother Anjana Devi sharing an adorable pic… "Happy Birthday to My Dearest అమ్మ!



The strenght behind my every effort



The Light that illuminates my path in pitch Black times.

Cant thank enough for Your small endearing Hug that makes all my worries Disapper



Your little words of console which gives me the strength to confront biggest of my problems

I am a Strong Man today because



i was raised by a Strong Mom like you

Thanks for this 'LIFE' amma



Thanks for being my anchor in this 'SEA of LIFE'".

Chiranjeevi Konidela



Even Mega Star Chiranjeevi also made the day turn into a special one for his mother with a beautiful video…





In this video, we can witness a few awesome pics of Mega family. From the family clicks to group pics, all of them are very precious snaps which were shown in the form of a shirt video… Chiru also wrote, "

chiranjeevikonidela

#HappyBirthdayMom

జన్మనిచ్చిన అమ్మకి జన్మ దిన శుభాకాంక్షలు.".



Today, Chiru also treated his fans with the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Acharya'…

In this teaser, we can witness a few awesome action sequences… Chiru is not essaying the role of a 'Teacher' in this movie, but he is called as 'Acharya' and it is all because he cares for his people and also teaches lessons for all those who trouble his people.

This post has the new poster of the movie along with the release date… Acharya movie will hit the big screens on 13th May, 2021.



Acharya movie is being directed by Koratala Shiva and has Megastar Chiranjeevi as the lead actor. This flick is being bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners.

