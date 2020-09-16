Naga Babu tests positive for Coronavirus
Naga Babu Konidela announced that he tested positive for Corona virus
Naga Babu Konidela announced that he tested positive for Corona virus. The actor has been attending few shoots and there is no clarity on the source from where he got the virus. However, the actor is positive and looking at overcoming the same soon. He feels that the infection does not always has to be a suffering.
"An Infection doesn't always has to be a Suffering. You can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow Beings. Tested Covid-19 +ve. Will Scuffle & Strife through this and Will be a Plasma Donor. #covidwarrior #plasmadonor" tweeted Naga Babu.
Naga Babu isolated himself and is getting a treatment in his house itself. The actor hopes to recover soon and donate his plasma. We also wish him a speedy recovery.
