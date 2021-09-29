Naga Chaitanya to work with this Director Again

Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya Akkineni scored a big hit with the film Love Story. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in the project. Sekhar Kammula is the film's director. Interestingly, the actor has an interesting lineup of films. We hear that he will be reuniting with director Shiva Nirvana once again.



Shiva Nirvana whose last film is Tuck Jagadish was supposed to do a film with Vijay Deverakonda but it looks like the project has been postponed.



Shiva is currently busy scripting a love story for his next project. The director has officially confirmed the same. Most likely, he might pitch it to Chay first.



As of now, there is no official clarity on this collaboration but we have to wait some more days for the official confirmation on the same.

