Naga Chaitanya turns into fishing boat driver
Highlights
Naga Chaitanya was last seen in “Custody” which released in May
Naga Chaitanya was last seen in “Custody” which released in May. He is set to take a new project onto the floors very soon. Producer Bunny Vas has revealed that he is doing a film with Chaitanya and the protagonist will be seen as a fisherman in the same.
“It’s going to be set in a fisheries backdrop. Chaitanya will be seen as a fishing boat driver. It is based on real incidents that happened in Gujarat. There is extensive research in place. More details will be revealed soon” Bunny Vas said.
It should be fun to watch Chaitanya in such an interesting role. Bunny Vas also revealed that this love drama will also have many twists in the plot.
