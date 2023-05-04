Naga Chaitanya’s Custody Trailer Will Be Out Tomorrow

Tollywood’s ace actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to come up with the Custody movie. As he is essaying the constable role in this action thriller, there are many expectations on it. Already the posters, lyrical videos and teaser created noise on social media and now the makers are all set to launch the trailer. It will hit social media tomorrow @ 3:52 PM. The makers dropped a new poster and shared this big news with the netizens…

Even Naga Chaitanya also shared the new trailer announcement poster on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “3:52pm tomorrow #CustodyTrailer #CustodyOnMay12”.

The poster showcased Naga Chaitanya in constable attire but is seen aimed by his fellow constables being handcuffed. His intense look also made the poster worth watching.

Going with the earlier teaser, it starts with Chaitanya doling out, "Gayapadina manasu aa manishini eekadikaina teesukeltundi, adi ipudu nannu tesukochindi oka yuddhaniki"… Then he is seen as a constable and fighting for the truth. The glimpses of Aravind Swami as a goon, Sarath Kumar in a stylish appeal and a lady politician walking with her security raised the curiosity level. No matter what Chaitanya never chooses the wrong path and this loyal nature lands him in trouble and makes him hold enmity with the antagonists. Even his journey from a student to a constable is also shown in the teaser. A glimpse of his love tale with Krithi is also highlighted.

Custody is directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is Naga Chaitanya’s 22nd project while director Venkat’s 11th movie! The movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!