Naga Chaitanya’s Europe shoot halted unexpectedly?

Naga Chaitanya is now one of the busiest actors in Tollywood. He's presently working for the film with 'Manam' director Vikram Kumar titled 'Thank You'.

The latest grapevine is that the shoot of 'Thank You' has reportedly faced unusual problems in Europe. The flights from several countries to India are being cancelled due to the pandemic situation.

So, the "Thank You" team has decided to halt the shoot in Italy and return to Hyderabad immediately. The team went to Italy last week to film some important scenes and songs. Raashi Khanna will be seen as the lady love of Naga Chaitanya.

Dil Raju's banner is bankrolling this family entertainer. This is the second time that Raashi Khanna has paired up with Naga Chaitanya.