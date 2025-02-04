Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’ gears up for a massive opening on Feb 7!

With just days left for its grand release on February 7, Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, is poised to be one of the biggest openers of the year. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting, the film has generated immense buzz through its aggressive promotional campaign.

Advance bookings for Thandel on BookMyShow have been phenomenal, with over 20,000 tickets already sold. The strong pre-release sales suggest that the film could be Naga Chaitanya’s career-best opener at the box office.

The music, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has played a crucial role in elevating the film’s hype. Songs like Bujji Thalli, Hilesso Hilessa, and Namo Namah Shivaya have become instant chartbusters, further amplifying the excitement.

Inspired by real-life incidents, Thandel blends romance, patriotism, and deep emotions, promising an engaging cinematic experience. With overwhelming responses to the trailer and songs, the film is expected to draw massive crowds upon release, making it a must-watch spectacle!