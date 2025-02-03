Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Thandel’tops IMDb’s most anticipated list ahead of release

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s upcoming romantic action drama Thandel is set for a grand theatrical release on February 7, 2025, in multiple languages. Directed by ChandooMondeti, the film has already generated massive buzz among moviegoers.

In an exciting development, Thandel has claimed the top spot on IMDb’s list of the most anticipated Indian movies and series. This achievement highlights the immense hype surrounding the project and the audience’s eagerness to witness the on-screen chemistry of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Adding to the film’s appeal, Devi Sri Prasad’s soulful compositions have struck a chord with fans, further fueling excitement. With high expectations for strong opening-day collections, the makers are optimistic about the film’s success.

Produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2025. As the release date draws closer, anticipation continues to soar.



