Emotional mother–daughter drama ‘Vichitra’ gears up for new year release

Under the banner of SIS Films, the emotional family entertainer Vichitra is preparing for its theatrical release, promising a heart-touching cinematic experience for family audiences. The film stars Jyothi Apoorva in a pivotal role, with Ravi Ravan Rudra and Shreya Tiwari playing the lead pair. Baby Sri Harshini and Meenavvasu will be seen in special roles that add emotional depth to the narrative.

Vichitra is produced and directed by Saifuddin Malik, who has shaped the film as a strong mother–daughter sentiment drama. With its emotional core rooted in family values, the film aims to connect with audiences across age groups. The makers have recently completed the censor formalities, clearing the way for the film’s theatrical release.

Speaking about the project, director-producer Saifuddin Malik described Vichitra as a warm and emotionally driven story that reflects the unconditional love and sacrifices of a mother. He said the film is designed to make families introspect about the deep bond between a mother and her daughter, making it especially relatable to Indian households. The team is planning to bring the film to theatres during the New Year 2026 season.

Music plays a key role in enhancing the film’s emotional appeal. Composed by Nizani Anjan, the soundtrack is expected to be one of the film’s major strengths. According to the director, the mother sentiment song will strongly resonate with audiences, while the item song is set to emerge as a special attraction.

With its focus on emotions, relationships, and family values, Vichitra is positioning itself as a meaningful festive release aimed at drawing family audiences to theatres.