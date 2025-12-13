Medical Camps at Polling Material Distribution Centers — DMHO Dr. K. Ravikumar

Nagar Kurnool: As per the instructions of the District Collector, medical camps are being organized at polling material distribution centers across Nagar Kurnool district in view of the second phase of Gram Panchayat elections, said District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar.

Medical camps have been set up at polling material distribution centers in Thimmajipet, Bijinapalli, Nagar Kurnool, Pedda Kothapalli, Kollapur and other mandal headquarters. First aid services and necessary medicines are being provided to election staff involved in the election process, he informed.

Dr. Ravikumar stated that medical camps will also be organized on Sunday during the distribution of election materials. In addition, first aid medical camps will be arranged at polling stations on the day of Gram Panchayat elections.

As part of supervision, DMHO Dr. K. Ravikumar inspected the medical camps set up at a private function hall in Bijinapalli and Nagar Kurnool.

The programme was attended by Pedda Muddunuru Primary Health Centre Medical Officer Dr. Vani, Dr. Neeraj, MLHP Ramakrishna Reddy, Community Health Officer Srinivasulu, MPHEO Fasiuddin, Health Assistant T. Yadagiri and ASHA workers.