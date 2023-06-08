Naga Shaurya, Pawan Basamsetti, Sudhakar Cherukuri, SLV Cinemas Rangabali Teaser Unveiled

Young and dynamic hero Naga Shaurya’s wholesome entertainer Rangabali which marks the directorial debut of Pawan Basamsetti with Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas producing it is getting ready for release. The shoot of the movie co-starring Yukti Thareja is nearing completion. Today, the makers released the teaser of the movie to introduce all the lead characters and also the backdrop.

The protagonist is a happy-go-lucky guy who is aggressive in nature and has local feelings. When he is criticized by everyone, there is a girl who feels he is very soft-spoken. While his father owns a medical shop and he doesn’t even know the basics of medicine, the girl is a doctor by profession.

Naga Shaurya played the role with ease and there is dynamism in his acting. He can be seen mouthing dialogues in Godavari slang and he nailed it. Yukti Thareja looked cool as his love interest. The presence of Satya, Saptagiri, and other comedians assure adequate entertainment. It also introduces the character of Shine Tom Chacko.

Besides entertainment and romance, there is action as well. Pawan Basamsetti has come up with a film that has all the commercial ingredients and he made sure the movie will equally appeal to the audience of all age groups. The production of SLV Cinemas looked grand. Divakar Mani’s cinematography is notable, wherein the background score by Pawan CH is terrific. The teaser sets good expectations for the movie.

Karthika Srinivas is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director. The movie is slated for release on July 7th.

Cast: Naga Shaurya, Yukti Thareja, Satya, Saptagiri, Shine Tom Chacko and others.

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Pawan Basamsetti

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: SLV Cinemas

Music: Pawan CH

DOP: Divakar Mani

Editor: Karthika Srinivas

Art: AS Prakash

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar