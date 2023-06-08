Live
- World Brain Tumor Day: Ten lesser-known symptoms that could point towards a diagnosis of brain tumor
- World Brain Tumor Day: Impact of Brain Tumor on Mental Health
- Campaign 'Amrit Generation’ Launched For Children Of 16 - 18 Years
- Stage Set For Pawan’s Poll Yatra
- IIT Kanpur, Silizium bagged MeitY's grant-in-Aid project for C2S programme
- Ranbir Kapoor to buy 10000 tickets of ‘Adipurush’ for underprivileged kids
- Hyderabad: Fish Prasadam to be distributed at Nampally Exhibition grounds tomorrow
- World Brain Tumor Day: Types, affects, symptoms & treatment
- Satya Sai Institute of Medical Sciences Awarded Environmental Management Award
- Chiranjeevi leaks some visuals and a bit song from “Bholaa Shankar”
Naga Shaurya, Pawan Basamsetti, Sudhakar Cherukuri, SLV Cinemas Rangabali Teaser Unveiled
Young and dynamic hero Naga Shaurya’s wholesome entertainer Rangabali which marks the directorial debut of Pawan Basamsetti with Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas producing it is getting ready for release.
Young and dynamic hero Naga Shaurya’s wholesome entertainer Rangabali which marks the directorial debut of Pawan Basamsetti with Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas producing it is getting ready for release. The shoot of the movie co-starring Yukti Thareja is nearing completion. Today, the makers released the teaser of the movie to introduce all the lead characters and also the backdrop.
The protagonist is a happy-go-lucky guy who is aggressive in nature and has local feelings. When he is criticized by everyone, there is a girl who feels he is very soft-spoken. While his father owns a medical shop and he doesn’t even know the basics of medicine, the girl is a doctor by profession.
Naga Shaurya played the role with ease and there is dynamism in his acting. He can be seen mouthing dialogues in Godavari slang and he nailed it. Yukti Thareja looked cool as his love interest. The presence of Satya, Saptagiri, and other comedians assure adequate entertainment. It also introduces the character of Shine Tom Chacko.
Besides entertainment and romance, there is action as well. Pawan Basamsetti has come up with a film that has all the commercial ingredients and he made sure the movie will equally appeal to the audience of all age groups. The production of SLV Cinemas looked grand. Divakar Mani’s cinematography is notable, wherein the background score by Pawan CH is terrific. The teaser sets good expectations for the movie.
Karthika Srinivas is the editor, while AS Prakash is the art director. The movie is slated for release on July 7th.
Cast: Naga Shaurya, Yukti Thareja, Satya, Saptagiri, Shine Tom Chacko and others.
Technical Crew:
Writer, Director: Pawan Basamsetti
Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri
Banner: SLV Cinemas
Music: Pawan CH
DOP: Divakar Mani
Editor: Karthika Srinivas
Art: AS Prakash
PRO: Vamsi-Shekar