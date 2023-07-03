Naga Shaurya recreates Powerstar’s iconic step from ‘Johnny’ film

Naga Shaurya’s “Rangabali” is up for a grand release on 7th July. The film, written and directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti, has Yukti Thareja as the female lead. At the pre-release event, Naga Shaurya stated that the movie would be a sure-shot blockbuster.



The young actor, along with the choreographer Jani Master has now recreated Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s iconic step in Johnny film. In “Naaraz Kaakura Ma Annaya” song, there is this iconic mass step of Powerstar, which is very famous, and Shaurya and Jani Master grooved to it now. The recreation is getting applause from one and all.

Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Satya, Sapthagiri, and Shine Tom Chacko played other vital roles. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced Rangabali under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Pawan CH rendered the tunes.



