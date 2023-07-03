Live
- High Level Parliamentary Committee to meet today on UCC
- 174 students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe
- L-G V K Saxena extends contract of 777 para-medical workers, 476 teachers
- Delhi government collects Rs 1,700 crore tax
- Congress has history of looting country: Harish Rao
- Bring back body of Addanki youth to India who drowned in USA: TDP chief to Union Min
- Surge in daylight robberies raises concerns in Delhi
- Major raids target marijuana transportation and illegal hookah centres in Cyberabad
- PM Modi biggest patron of corruption: AAP
- Reintegration of millets in global foodscape: Nutritional benefits & environmental resilience stand out
Naga Shaurya recreates Powerstar’s iconic step from ‘Johnny’ film
Naga Shaurya’s “Rangabali” is up for a grand release on 7th July.
Naga Shaurya’s “Rangabali” is up for a grand release on 7th July. The film, written and directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti, has Yukti Thareja as the female lead. At the pre-release event, Naga Shaurya stated that the movie would be a sure-shot blockbuster.
The young actor, along with the choreographer Jani Master has now recreated Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s iconic step in Johnny film. In “Naaraz Kaakura Ma Annaya” song, there is this iconic mass step of Powerstar, which is very famous, and Shaurya and Jani Master grooved to it now. The recreation is getting applause from one and all.
Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Satya, Sapthagiri, and Shine Tom Chacko played other vital roles. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced Rangabali under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Pawan CH rendered the tunes.