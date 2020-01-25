Top
Naga Shaurya's 'Aswathama' pre-release business report

Young hero Naga Shaurya’s upcoming movie ‘Aswathama’ is releasing on January 31st and the producers are done with the pre-release business.

The worldwide theatrical rights of the film are sold for Rs 10 crore while the non-theatrical rights fetched Rs 6.20 crore that includes, satellite, digital and audio rights.

This is a superb pre-release business deal and the makers are pretty confident of the film.

'Aswathama' is directed by Ramana Teja and the trailer was unveiled last evening. The response is decent and the trailer is trending on top position with over three million views already.

Mehreen is the female lead while Ira Creations banner has bankrolled the movie.

