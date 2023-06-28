Naga Shaurya’s ‘Rangabali’ trailer review

Naga Shaurya’s next release is “Rangabali,” which is written and directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti created huge buzz among movie lovers as the makers are promoting the film well. Yukti Thareja is the female lead.

The makers unveiled the theatrical trailer today, and it is highly entertaining. Naga Shaurya says that everyone might not own a house or land, but everyone will have a hometown. Comedian Satya amuses with his antics and funny mannerisms. The protagonist says he will continue to live in his village no matter what happens.

The trailer is nicely cut with romance, fun, and action elements. Naga Shaurya is good as a relaxed youngster, and his screen presence is neat. Shine Tom Chacko is menacing as antagonist, while Yukti Thareja is gorgeous. Pawan CH’s background score is good too.

Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, and Sapthagiri played other vital roles. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced Rangabali under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Rangabali will hit the big screens on July 7.