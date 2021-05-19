Naga Shourya to do same mistake as Nithiin?

Releasing back-to-back movies is not at all a trend these days and the audience will lose interest and craze about that actor. Young Hero Nithin recently released back-to-back movies like 'Check' and 'Rang De' but both the movies ended up as duds at the box office.

Now, as per the latest reports, Naga Shourya is also going to do the same mistake again. The 'Oh Baby' actor has signed four back-to-back movies. The shooting of his upcoming movie 'Varudu Kavalenu' is in the final stages. Naga Shourya is also doing a movie with a sports backdrop. He is also starring in 'Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi' movie under the direction of Srinivas Avasarala and also signed 'Police Vaari Hecharika' movie with Mahesh Koneru's production. Though all the movies are at various stages of productions, Naga Shourya has decided to promote the films after the second wave of Corona and release them with short time gaps.

So, we can expect four back-to-back movie releases from Naga Shourya very soon. We have to wait and see how far these films are going to perform at the box office.