Naga Shourya’s Krishna Vrinda Vihari Release Date Is Locked

Tollywood's ace actor Naga Shourya is all in the best phase of his career. He is having 4-5 interesting movies in his kitty and is all set to treat his fans with his latest movie Krishna Vrinda Vihari. Off late, the makers locked the release date and dropped a new poster on social media.



Naga Shourya shared the release date poster on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "So finally, locked the date and excited to meet you all in Theatres! #KrishnaVrindaVihari Releasing on September 23rd only in Theatres! #KVV #KVVfromSept23rd @ShirleySetia #AnishKrishna #SaiSriram @mahathi_sagar @ira_creations @saregamasouth".

In the poster, Naga Shourya is seen kissing the lead actress Shirley Setia and they looked beautiful in the classy appeals. The movie will now release on 23rd September, 2022!

On the occasion of Naga Shourya's birthday earlier the makers dropped the first look poster. This romantic comedy movie is directed by Anish Krishna. Internet sensation and singer Shirley Setia is the lead actress of this movie and is all set to make her Tollywood debut. This movie has an ensemble cast of Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji and Amitash Pradhan. Krishna Varinda Vihari is bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri and Naga Shaurya under the Ira Creations banner.

Naga Shourya will be next seen in Police Vari Hecharika, Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai movies.