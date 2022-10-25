Nagarjuna And Sonal Chauhan's The Ghost Will Be Streamed On The OTT Platform From This Date

Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's last movie 'The Ghost' bagged a decent status at the box office. It was released on 5th October 2022 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. Now, post-Diwali, the makers are all set to treat the digital screen audience by announcing the OTT release date of this action thriller. The movie will be streamed on Netflix soon and the announcement is made through social media…

Netflix shared a poster of 'The Ghost' movie and shared this good news with all its fans and subscribers… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "People who are going up against him need to prepare for a nightmare, because THE GHOST is coming back from the dead! The Ghost is coming to Netflix on 2nd November. #TheGhostOnNetflix #AkkineniNagarujuna @kajalaggarwalofficial @sonalchauhan @gulpanag".

The movie will be streamed on Netflix from 2nd November, 2022…

Going with the trailer, it first showcased how 'The Ghost' makes a gang bend on their knees holding his sword in heavy rain. But then it showcased that one of his old friend Anu contacts him after 20 long years to protect her daughter Aditi from the hands of antagonists. It seems that there are more than one villain and they are behind Aditi for some reason. Nag is also seen doling out, "money and success make more enemies than happiness" dialogue perfectly. His romance with Sonal, high-octane action sequences and chasing elements made the trailer worth watching and his last dialogue, "No More Mercy" raised the expectations on the movie. We need to wait and watch how Vikram will protect Aditi…

Nagarjuna essayed the role of an Interpol officer Vikram in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran played the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.