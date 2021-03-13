Nagarjuna as patriotric daredevil in ‘Wild Dog’

'Wild Dog' is going to present Nagarjuna in a never seen before action avatar as NIA officer Vijay Varma who is known as encounter specialist. Today, megastar Chiranjeevi has unleashed the trailer of 'Wild Dog' which gives us an insight into what the film is all about.

Based on true incidents, Wild Dog is about Nagarjuna and his team catching the main culprits behind Gokul Chat and other bomb blasts in Hyderabad and other places of the country. Nag takes charge as NIA is given the responsibility to handle the case.

Director Ashishor Solomon has showcased the bomb blasts and NIA operations in very realistic way. The investigation process depicts the kind of research the director and his team did for the film.

Nagarjuna dished out a visual treat with ferocious fights and breathtaking stunts. Jumps in the air, slides down from the mountains, what not, Nagarjuna does many risky acts to give authenticity to the character. Dia Mirza plays Nagarjuna's wife and the other side of the film is also well presented.

Cinematographer Shaneil Deo showed the picturesque locations in a more beautiful way and his work for action episodes is commendable. S Thaman makes this additional intriguing with his pulsating BGM.

Producers Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy of Matinee Entertainment seemed to have spent high budget on the film as the visuals look rich. So, the ferocious patriotic daredevil will hit screens on April 2.