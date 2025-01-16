Nagarjuna celebrates 50 years of Annapurna Studios with heartfelt tribute

Popular Telugu actor and producer Akkineni Nagarjuna took to X (formerly Twitter) to share nostalgic memories of the legendary Annapurna Studios, which has completed 50 years of storytelling and cinematic innovation. Established by his father, the iconic actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the studio has become a cornerstone of the Telugu film industry.

In a heartfelt post, Nagarjuna wrote, “50 years ago my father Akkineni Nageswara Rao, envisioned a place where dreams would take flight. Annapurna Studios was born on Sankranti, and today, we celebrate 50 glorious years of storytelling and innovation. Thank you for your love and support!”

Along with the post, Nagarjuna shared a video where he walked around the studio, recounting the origins of Annapurna Studios. He revealed that the studio was founded in 1975 and was named after his wife’s name, Annapurna, as a tribute to the belief that a woman is behind the success of every man.

Nagarjuna also spoke about a heartwarming tradition at Annapurna Studios—celebrating Sankranthi with a breakfast shared by the entire studio family. This cherished custom continues to this day, fostering a sense of unity and togetherness among all those who work at the studio. The video serves as a beautiful homage to both the legacy of Annapurna Studios and the Akkineni family's enduring contribution to Indian cinema.