Nagarjuna-Praveen Sattaru film shelved?

King Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming film with director Praveen Sattaru was launched before the lockdown, and the shooting of the film was also started. However, the shoot stopped immediately, and further got delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

There was no information on why the shooting was stalled in the first place, but according to the latest buzz, it was because the story of the film was very similar to the story of "Gaganam" and "Wild Dog", which was Nagarjuna's last release.

"Wild Dog" didn't make decent collections when it was released in theatres, but its reception was huge when it was released on Netflix.

Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady of the film with Praveen Sattaru and the actress has said that her character plays an important role throughout the film.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna has to join the sets of "Bangarraju", the sequel to "Soggade Chinni Nayana", after he wraps up Praveen Sattaru's film. "Bangarraju" will be directed by Kalyan Krishna, and Naga Chaitanya is said to be playing an important part in the film.