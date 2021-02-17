Nagarjuna to produce film with Vaishnav Tej

Tollywood: Panja Vaishnav Tej is currently enjoying the success of the movie Uppena. Buchi Babu Sana is the director of the movie. There is a buzz that director Krish's film with Vaishnav Tej will also hit the screens. The makers were actually planning to release the film on an OTT platform but they decided to release it in theatres now. Now, everyone is discussing Vaishnav Tej's upcoming line of films.

The young mega hero is busy listening to a couple of new scripts. The actor is in talks with Annapurna Studios for a film in the direction of a newcomer. Nagarjuna Akkineni will produce the film and this would be an amazing opportunity for the young hero to excel in his career.

The regular shoot of the film will begin in July. Prudhvi is the new director who would make his debut as a director. The official announcement on the film will come out soon.