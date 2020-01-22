Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Namrata Birthday: Mahesh Babu Wishes His Wife With Much Love

Namrata Birthday: Mahesh Babu Wishes His Wife With Much Love
Highlights

Today being Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata’s birthday, firstly we wish Happy birthday dear Namrata… We will always love you to the core.

Today being Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata's birthday, firstly we wish Happy birthday dear Namrata… We will always love you to the core.

Enjoying the success of his latest movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh is on cloud nine and is enjoying a vacation with his family.

We all know that is Mahesh Babu and Namrata are made for each other and they never feel shy to express their feelings. Being a special day, Mahesh wished his wife with loads of love and shared his feeling on his Twitter page… Have a look!

He wished the woman of his house and woman in his life, Happiest Birthday with loads and loads of love…

Even a couple of celebrities like Devi Sri Prasad and Adivi Sesh wished Namrata on this special day… Have a look!


We wish Namrata to stay happy and healthy forever…

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top