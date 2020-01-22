Namrata Birthday: Mahesh Babu Wishes His Wife With Much Love

Today being Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata's birthday, firstly we wish Happy birthday dear Namrata… We will always love you to the core.

Enjoying the success of his latest movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh is on cloud nine and is enjoying a vacation with his family.

From NYC 🗽 with Love 💕 pic.twitter.com/AXmPHlVK8C — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 21, 2020

We all know that is Mahesh Babu and Namrata are made for each other and they never feel shy to express their feelings. Being a special day, Mahesh wished his wife with loads of love and shared his feeling on his Twitter page… Have a look!

Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life❤❤❤ the Happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love 🤗🤗🤗

Namrata 💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/QuhuO64LSG — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 21, 2020

He wished the woman of his house and woman in his life, Happiest Birthday with loads and loads of love…



Even a couple of celebrities like Devi Sri Prasad and Adivi Sesh wished Namrata on this special day… Have a look!

Many many happy returns of the day to my producer #Namrata garu. Hope NY is treating you well. :) Stay smiling. We hope to make you proud @GMBents #Majorthefilm — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) January 22, 2020





HAPPPYYY MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to Dear #Namrata Mam !!



Keep Rocking as always Mam ! 🎵🎹🎵🎹🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂@urstrulyMahesh https://t.co/yB4hH5WcYn — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) January 22, 2020

We wish Namrata to stay happy and healthy forever…

