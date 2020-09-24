Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu Reaction To Drugs Controversy

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar's name in the Bollywood drug scandal has left the entire Telugu film industry shaken. After Jaya Saha dropped big names like Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan not to mention mana Telugu actress Rakul Preet Singh, little did we expect that Namrata to be named.



After her name was flashed across national media channels as representing the letter N in the drug chats with celebrity talent manager Jaya Saha, the model turned actress turned homemake (Namrata Shirodkar) is not only said to have gone incommunicado but also deleted all the negative messages that were posted in her Instagram page.

On the other hand, superstar Mahesh Babu too has decided to maintain stoic silence over the entire drugs controversy. It appears the Telugu actor too has decided not to comment on his wife's involvement and wait for the law to take its course because there is a lot of speculation and fake news too doing the rounds and although the NCB has summoned Deepika and Sara in connection to the drugs chat, they are yet to officially confirm or deny the news of Namrata's involvement in the drug racket. So we guess for now, the only reaction from Namrata and Mahesh on the drugs controversy would be silence.



Meanwhile, Mahesh will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Pata which is being helmed by Parasuram. Buzz has it that the movie will see Mahesh playing dual roles. His last outing Sarileru Neekevvaru in which he played a soldier with Rashmika as his leading lady was a run away hit.

