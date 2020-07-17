Namrata Shirodkar Shares Her Throwback 'Haldi' Image Reminiscing Her Big Day

This lockdown period has given much free time to all the celebrities. Most of them are staying close to their fans through social media and are treating them with a few candid pics… Even our dear Namrata Shirodkar is following the same funda and is dropping amazing candid pics of her family in this lockdown time.

She is sharing the candid pics adding 'Memories' and 'Memory Therapy' hashtags to her Instagram posts and is dropping one pic per day… Today she reminisced her beautiful Big Day and dropped the throwback image of her 'Haldi' ceremony on her Instagram page… Have a look!

In this amazing throwback pic, Namrata is seen happy and all in smiles when some dear one is applying haldi to her face with a 'Mango Leaf'. All her face and dress is filled with 'Turmeric' and we can also witness a few beautiful decorations at her back.

Namrata reminisced her big day and stated that, she was awaiting for that beautiful day. Namrata and Mahesh Babu married in 2005. They both met in the sets of 'Vamsi' movie sets and eventually fell in love by the end of the movie's shooting.