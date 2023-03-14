Nani And Keerthy Suresh's Dasara Trailer Is All Engaging And Promises To Deliver A Mass Action Thriller…

Tollywood's ace actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh are the first time essaying complete de-glamour roles for the Dasara movie. Being a village-based action thriller, it has many expectations on it. Earlier released teaser and songs also took the excitement to the next level. Off late, the makers launched the trailer of this most-awaited movie and showcased a glimpse of an intense and intriguing plot that holds the elements of love track, friendship, villainy, drama and action…



Along with the makers, even Nani and Keerthy Suresh also shared the trailer on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "#DASARA T-R-A-I-L-E-R Nee Yavvaa .. https://youtu.be/BSPbF25_s8M March 30th #EtlayitheGatlayeSuskundham #DasaraTrailer".

We have seen Nani as a lover boy, cricketer and even as a family person in many movies. But Dasara will definitely showcase him in a complete rustic avatar which elevated his appeal to the core. The trailer starts off the Bathukamma festival and Vennala being dressed as a beautiful bride to marry Dharani. After showcasing a funny track in the police station, the plot takes a twist with Dharani's rivalry with the villain. His friend Deekshit Shetty stands with him in thick and thin showing off his loyalty. Even Samuthaikani also looked awesome with macrodontia. Finally, Nani looked rugged and rustic in the last action sequence and Vennela comes to give him the 'Jammi leaves' which resemble the ritual of the auspicious Dasara festival!

Keerthy Suresh also shared the trailer and wrote, "Rey Dharani... Petti puttavu ra naa kodaka #DasaraTrailer out now https://youtu.be/BSPbF25_s8M".

This Srikanth Odela directorial is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner.

Casting Details of Dasara:

• Nani as Dharani

• Keerthy Suresh as Vennela

• Samuthirakani as Shivanna

• Dheekshith Shetty as Suri

• Shine Tom Chacko as Chinna Nambi

• Sai Kumar as Rajanna

• Shamna Kasim

Dasara will be released on 30th March, 2023 in the theatres!