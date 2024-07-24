Nani and Samatha’s ‘Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu’ Set For Re-Release

After nearly twelve years, the evergreen love story ‘Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu’ is making a grand return to the silver screen. Directed by the acclaimed Gautham Menon and starring Nani and Samantha, this classic film is set to be re-released on August 2, 2024. The re-release, announced by the makers Supriya and Srinivas under the Lakshmi Narasimha Movies banner, promises to rekindle the magic of a film that captivated audiences in 2012.

Released in 2012, ‘Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu’ quickly became a beloved film, winning five prestigious Nandi Awards. The film's accolades include Best Hero for Nani, Best Heroine for Samantha, Best Music Director for Ilayaraja, and Best Lyricist for Ananth Sriram. Additionally, Gautham Menon received the Special Jury Award for his outstanding contribution to the film.

The movie received widespread acclaim for its compelling story, exceptional performances, and enchanting music. Nani and Samantha's performances were particularly praised, while Gautham Menon's screenplay and direction stood out. Ilayaraja's melodious soundtrack further enriched the cinematic experience, earning the admiration of music lovers.





https://x.com/NaniFansArmy/status/1808479180977270833



‘Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu’ was produced simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, with Jeeva playing the lead role in the Tamil version. Samantha starred in both language versions, showcasing her versatility as an actress. Gautham Menon initially planned to adapt the film into Hindi with Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha, but production challenges halted the project midway.

Following her role in last year's successful film ‘Kushi,’ Samantha took a brief hiatus before resuming her film career. On her birthday, she announced her upcoming family action drama ‘Maa Inti Bangaram,’ her first project under her newly established production house, Tralala Movie Pictures. The film's poster, featuring Samantha with a gun and a tattoo, has generated significant buzz among fans.

Samantha is also making waves in the digital realm. The highly anticipated Bollywood action web series ‘The Citadel,’ featuring Samantha in a leading role, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime. Additionally, rumours suggest that Samantha may soon collaborate on a horror thriller web series for Netflix with the director of ‘Tumbad.’