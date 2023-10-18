Nani slams rumors on ‘Hi Nanna’

“Hi Nanna” is a film that everyone is waiting for eagerly. The film has Nani and Mrunal Thakur in key roles and is up for a release on the 7th of December in a grand manner. In recent times, there has been news going around that ‘Hi Nanna’ is an unofficial remake of the Tamil film “Dada.” As the posters of the film have a few similarities, this news has gone viral.

But the makers and Nani have slammed all the rumors and said that “Hi Nanna” is an original piece of work. But the rumors are not stopping and have caught on quite well.

“Hi Nanna” is directed by Shouruv and has music by Hesham Abdul Wahab as the music director. The film is a romantic family drama and has some heart-touching moments as per the news.