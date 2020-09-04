Nani to foray into Bollywood?

Tollywood: Natural Star Nani is currently awaiting the release of his new movie V. The film is releasing on September 5th. On the occasion of the film's release, the promotions of the movie are taking place where Nani is actively participating.

During a recent interview, Nani opened up about his plans in the coming days. When quizzed about having any interest to make a debut in Hindi cinema, Nani revealed that he is not interested. Nani added that he is comfortable doing movies in the Telugu film industry and do not have any plans to expand his arena.

Nani, however, came up with an explanation that he wants to do a Hindi film if he comes across the right script that excites him.

Mohana Krishna Indraganti is the director of the film V. Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nivetha Thomas is also a part of it.