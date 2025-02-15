Nani unveils Dhanraj directorial debut ‘Ramam Raghavam’ trailer

Samuthirakani’s bilingual film Raman Raghavam is set for release on February 21, with Prabhakar Aripaka producing under the Slate Pencil Stories banner, alongside Pridhvi Polavarapu. The film marks comedian-turned-director Dhanraj’s directorial debut and promises a unique father-son emotional drama.

Natural Star Nani launched the trailer and shared his excitement: "I am happy to unveil the trailer of Raman Raghavam. Dhanraj has been a close acquaintance since the early days of my career, and I always knew his potential. While I expected a comedy film from him, this trailer took me on an emotional journey. I deeply admire Samuthirakani’s work, and he is like family to me. It’s wonderful that producer Pridhvi Polavarapu is backing such meaningful content. Music director Arun Chiliveru has delivered an outstanding soundtrack, just like he did for Sashi. I wish the team all the best and look forward to the release on February 21.”

Samuthirakani expressed his enthusiasm: “Launching the trailer of Raman Raghavam feels like introducing my younger brother’s work. This film, directed by Dhanraj, deserves your blessings. See you in theaters on February 21.”

Director Dhanraj shared his excitement: “This is a proud moment as I unveil the trailer of my debut film. Thanks to Nani for supporting us. Raman Raghavam presents a fresh concept in the father-son emotional drama genre, and I hope audiences appreciate it.”

Producer Pridhvi Polavarapu added: “With Nani Garu launching our content-driven film’s trailer, the entire team is even more motivated.”

The film stars Samuthirakani, Pramodini, and others, with music by Arun Chiliveru. The technical crew includes writer Sivaprasad Yanala, cinematographer Durgaprasad Kolli, editor Marthand K. Venkatesh, and art director Douluri Narayana. Lyrics are penned by Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry.