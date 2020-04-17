Nani wants his 50th film with this director

Nani and director Mohan Krishna Indraganti have teamed up for the film V. This is their third movie, after Ashta Chemma and Gentleman. On the occasion of Mohan Krishna's birthday today, Nani asked the director to direct his 50th film and promised to do the 25th film of the director.

Nani tweeted, "Mohan sir, I would like to do your 25th and my 50th with you. Wish you a very very happy birthday at home

@mokris_1772, sir. #V will celebrate soon."

Naniiiii, Thank youuuu❤️❤️ Nee 100 th, naa 50th kooda maname cheyyali😃😃❤️❤️and the list goes on😃😃😍😍 Hope this lockdown ends soon and we come out all guns blazing 😍😍 Thank you again😊😊 — Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) April 17, 2020





On the work front, their film V will find a new release date once the lock down comes to an end. Dil Raju is the producer of the movie. Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas played the leading ladies.