Nani’s 30th film to hit sets on Feb 1

Natural Star Nani's milestone 30th movie was recently announced, which marks the production No 1 of Vyra Entertainments. Debutant Shouryuv will be wielding the megaphone while Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K S are bankrolling the film.



The movie will have its opening pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on January 31st. The regular shoot will commence on February 1st. The movie team recently revealed the world of Nani 30, which depicted the bonding between a father and a daughter.

The yet-to-be-titled movie has Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. Sanu John Varughese ISC will be cranking the camera while popular Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab of "Hridayam" fame scores the music. Praveen Anthony is the editor for this flick.