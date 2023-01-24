Nani's 'Dasara' Teaser Announcement Will Be Made Tomorrow

The coming summer is ready with a bunch of interesting Tollywood films to entertain movie buffs. Even young actor Nani also locked his next movie Dasara's release date in March and thus, the digital promotions have already begun. Off late, this talented actor dropped the teaser release announcement on his Twitter page and unveiled a new poster of the movie. Being a pure, raw and rustic movie, there are many expectations on it. Even Nani also essayed a complete de-glamour role in this action drama!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "It begins…". The poster is all interesting and holds a statue along with teaser announcement. The date will be unveiled tomorrow.

As Mahanati fame Keerty Suresh is the lead actress of this movie, she is introduced as Vennela and was seen dancing in the birthday special poster and that too dressed up as a bride. Her innocent village girl appeal is just awesome! Young actor Dheekshith Shetty is also essaying a prominent role in this movie and his poster is also unveiled by Nani earlier.





































































Here are the sun, moon and earth of the Dasara movie…

Going with the earlier released "Dhoom Dham Dhasthaan…" lyrical video, it is all amazing and made us shake our legs with complete mass beat. Even the Batukamma special song addition and complete mass lyrics made the song instantly top the music charts.

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

The movie will hit the theatres on 30th March, 2023!