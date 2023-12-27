Nani’s ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ begins lengthy schedule in Hyderabad

Natural Star Nani and director Vivek Athreya, known for their successful collaboration, are teaming up once again for the movie "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram." This project, produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari of DVV Entertainment, promises an adrenaline-filled adventure with Nani showcasing a completely action-packed avatar.

After completing a shooting schedule last month, the team has embarked on a new schedule. This upcoming shoot is expected to be extensive, focusing on intense action sequences and additional talkie portions featuring the lead cast, including Nani. The actor will be seen in a rugged look, as revealed in the Unchained video.

Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the leading lady, and SJ Suryah essays a key role in the film. "Saripodhaa Sanivaaram" is a Pan India project that will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. The movie boasts a stellar technical crew, with Jakes Bejoy as the music composer, Murali G as the cinematographer, and Karthika Srinivas handling the editing. The anticipation is high for this collaboration, considering the success of Nani and Vivek Athreya's previous venture together.