Nara Rohit starrer ‘Prathinidhi 2’ starts filming

“Prathinidhi 2,” starring Nara Rohit commenced its regular shooting and the makers have marked the occasion with an onset picture.

Actor Nara Rohit is returning after a long hiatus with a new movie titled “Prathinidhi 2,” a sequel to the 2014 hit film “Prathinidhi.” Debutant Murthy Devagupthapu popularly known as TV 5 Murthy will direct the upcoming film. The announcement was made a few weeks ago with an interesting poster, and today, the movie’s official shooting has commenced.

The makers have marked the occasion with an onset picture. The shooting is progressing at a rapid pace, aimed at wrapping up production quickly, as the release date has already been set for January 25, 2024. Bankrolled under the banner of Vanara Entertainments, the film is being produced by Kumarraza Bathula, Anjaneyulu Sri Thota, and Kondakalla Rejender Reddy.

Mahati Swara Sagar who recently came with Chiranjeevi- Meher Ramesh debacle “Bholaa Shankar” has been roped in to compose the music, while Nani Chamidishetty serves as the cinematographer. Raviteja Girijala holds the role of the editor, and Kiran Kumar Manne contributes as the art director. The remaining details of the cast and crew are under wrap.