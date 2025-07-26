Nara Rohith’s ‘Sundarakanda’ locks Ganesh Chaturthi release

Marking his 20th film milestone, Nara Rohith is all set to charm audiences with Sundarakanda, a breezy slice-of-life entertainer helmed by debutant director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi. The film, produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP) banner, is slated for release on August 27th, coinciding with Ganesh Chaturthi. The mid-week release offers a long weekend advantage, setting the stage for a festive theatrical run.

The teaser, released earlier, offered a delightful glimpse into Rohith’s character — a witty, middle-aged bachelor navigating the ups and downs of love and life. The light-hearted tone, humorous moments, and emotional depth promise a refreshing cinematic experience.

The release date announcement was made today as a birthday treat to Nara Rohith’s fans. The accompanying poster reveals two romantic phases of his character — one featuring Sridevi Vijaykumar, evoking the charm of first love, and the other with Vriti Vaghani, suggesting a mature, possibly second-chance romance. The dual timelines tease a layered narrative filled with emotion, nostalgia, and heartwarming moments.

Musically, the film is already a hit with its first single Bahusa Bahusa, sung soulfully by Sid Sriram, becoming a chartbuster. Leon James has composed the film’s soundtrack, while Pradeep M Varma handles cinematography. Rohan Chillale is the editor, and Rajesh Pentakota serves as art director. Sundeep is on board as the executive producer.

With just over a month to go, the team is gearing up to ramp up promotional activities, ensuring Sundarakanda reaches audiences far and wide during the festive season.