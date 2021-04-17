Narappa to undergo re-shoots?

Narappa is the official remake of the super hit Tamil film Asuran. Venkatesh is playing the role that Dhanush originally played. Srikanth Addala is the film's director and his choice surprised everyone. Suresh Babu is the producer of the movie. The film unit completed the majority of the shoot and the reports reveal that Suresh Babu recently watched the edited version of the film.

Suresh Babu liked the film and has apparently suggested some re-shoots for a few scenes. The final cut of the film will be ready soon and the makers are confident about bringing the film to theatres in May, as expected.

Venkatesh wrapped up Drishyam 2 recently and he is ready to shoot for Narappa now. In a few days, he will complete the shoot for his film.

Priyamani plays Venkatesh's wife in the movie. The complete details about the film will come out soon.