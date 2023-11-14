Natural Star Nani, Vivek Athreya, DVV Entertainment Pan India Film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Shoot Begins With An Action Episode

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which marks the second film in the combination of Natural Star Nani and Talented Director Vivek Athreya, was launched last month. This unique adrenaline-filled adventure received a terrific response for its Unchained video that presented Nani in an action avatar. DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari of DVV Entertainment are bankrolling the project on a large canvas with a high budget.

The film’s regular shoot commenced today with an action episode in Hyderabad. Ram-Lakshman masters are overseeing this fiery episode. Alongside action, some talkie parts will also be canned in this schedule. Nani and the main artists of the movie will be part of the shoot.

Nani sports a rugged look in the movie, where Priyanka Arul Mohan is the female lead, while Tamil Star Actor SJ Suryah will be seen in a crucial role. Leading technicians are working on this film. Sensational composer Jakes Bejoy scores the music, while Murali G is the cinematographer. Karthika Srinivas is the editor.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is a Pan India film that will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.