Natural Star Nani's ‘Hi Nanna’ continues triumphant run with awards at Swedish Film Festival

Natural star Nani has once again graced the silver screen with his latest feel-good flick, ‘Hi Nanna,’ sending waves of joy through audiences worldwide. Released in December last year, this cinematic gem swiftly captured hearts, earning both critical acclaim and commercial success.

From its debut in theaters, ’Hi Nanna’ has been hailed for its poignant narrative and masterful direction by the talented Souryuv, marking his impressive directorial debut. The film's enchanting storyline struck a chord with viewers, garnering widespread praise from the get-go.

However, the accolades didn't stop there. In a momentous achievement, ‘Hi Nanna’ clinched a staggering six awards at the prestigious Swedish International Film Festival 2024, solidifying its status as a global sensation. Among the notable wins, lead actors Nani and Mrinal Thakur were honoured as the best acting pair, while director Souryuv received accolades for Best Director and Best First Time Director.

Adding to the triumph, music director Hesham Abdul Wahab's soul-stirring compositions were celebrated with multiple awards, including Best Background Score and Best Original Music. With three awards to his name, Wahab's musical prowess resonated profoundly with audiences and critics alike.

In the wake of this triumph, the creators of ‘Hi Nanna’ took to social media to express their gratitude and elation. "The love and appreciation showered upon the film are truly overwhelming. Hi Nanna's triumph at the Swedish International Film Festival with six awards is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team," tweeted Viera Entertainments, the production banner behind the movie.

This recent triumph adds to the film's growing list of accolades, following its remarkable success at the Oniros Film Awards in New York and the Athens International Art Film Festival. With a total of 18 international awards under its belt, ‘Hi Nanna’ continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Beyond its critical acclaim, ‘Hi Nanna’ has also made waves at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs. 76 crores in collections. This heartwarming tale of familial love and relationships struck a chord with audiences, propelling it to super-hit status.

Moreover, the film's success transcended traditional theaters, as it found a new home on the digital streaming platform Netflix. Since its debut in January, ‘Hi Nanna’ has garnered immense popularity across multiple languages, topping the charts and captivating audiences with its timeless narrative.