Naveen Chandra releases ‘Konchem Konchemga’ from ‘O.. Cheliya’

Audiences have always embraced soulful love stories, and O.. Cheliya, produced by Rupasri Kopuru under the banners of SRS Movie Creations and Indira Devi Productions, promises to be one such heartwarming tale. Featuring Naga Pranav, Kaveri Karnika, and Aadhya Reddy in lead roles, the romantic drama is written and directed by M. Naga Rajasekhar Reddy.

The film has already generated strong buzz through its posters, glimpses, and teasers. Adding to the anticipation, the team recently unveiled another melodious track, Konchem Konchemga. Launched by actor Naveen Chandra, the song is quickly winning over listeners with its charm.

Composed by MM Kumar, the number carries a soothing melody enriched by Sudheer Bagadi’s heartfelt lyrics. Sung by Vagdhevi and Manoj, the duet beautifully portrays the blossoming emotions of the lead pair. The lyrical video, showcasing their tender love story, has further deepened the connection with audiences.

Speaking at the launch, Naveen Chandra praised the composition, saying, “It’s been a while since we’ve heard such a pleasant tune. The lead pair looks charming, and the film blends romance with thrilling elements. It’s refreshing to see new teams stepping in, and audiences always welcome fresh talent. I wish the O.. Cheliya team the very best.”

With cinematography by Suresh Bala and editing by Upendra, the film is expected to deliver a visually rich and emotionally stirring experience. The official release date will be announced soon, but the buzz around its music has already set high expectations.